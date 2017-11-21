Justice League of America DC Comics Cover 22 x 34 Inch Poster

$12.98
$9.98
Part No: 51340F FP3146
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Batman items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This large format poster reproduces a DC Comics’ Justice League of America cover.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Amber Heard | Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Billy Crudup | Ciarán Hinds | Connie Nielsen | Diane Lane | Ezra Miller | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | J.K. Simmons | Jason Momoa | Jeremy Irons | Jesse Eisenberg | Joe Morton | Kiersey Clemons | Michael McElhatton | Ray Fisher | Robin Wright
Directors: Zack Snyder
Subject: Justice League
Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Cyborg | Green Lantern | Shazaam | Supergirl | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | DC Entertainment | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art