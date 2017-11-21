Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Justice League of America DC Comics Cover 22 x 34 Inch Poster

Justice League of America DC Comics Cover 22 x 34 Inch Poster
View larger

$12.98

$9.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171122-66936-1
Part No: 51340F FP3146
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format poster reproduces a DC Comics’ Justice League of America cover.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Amber Heard | Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Billy Crudup | Ciarán Hinds | Connie Nielsen | Diane Lane | Ezra Miller | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | J.K. Simmons | Jason Momoa | Jeremy Irons | Jesse Eisenberg | Joe Morton | Kiersey Clemons | Michael McElhatton | Ray Fisher | Robin Wright
Directors: Zack Snyder
Subject: Justice League
Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Cyborg | Green Lantern | Shazaam | Supergirl | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman

Related Items

Donnie Darko 4-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Set
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner
David Cronenberg’s Videodrome Blu-ray Criterion Collection Edition
Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition
Foreign Intrigue
Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition
Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | DC Entertainment | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *