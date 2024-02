View larger $15.29

June Havoc in The Story of Molly X (1949) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Crane Wilbur, The Story of Molly X stars June Havoc, John Russell, Dorothy Hart, Connie Gilchrist, Cathy Lewis, Sara Berner, Sandra Gould, Katherine Warren and Charles McGraw.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.