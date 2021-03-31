Johto Legends Music from Pokemon Gold & Silver 2-LP Limited Edition Vinyl Set

View larger $89.99

Double colored vinyl LP pressing in gatefold sleeve. Epic package design by artist Ryan Brinkerhoff, chock-full of premium trappings like: premium foil-stamped jacket; gold/silver foil inner sleeves; half-and-half color pokeball vinyl discs; and an epic gatefold illustration. In collaboration with our pals at Materia Collective and composer/arranger Braxton Burks, iam8bit is proud to present the Johto Legends, a one-hour orchestral arrangement album featuring the timeless music of Pokémon Gold and Silver!

This pairing explores a young Pokémon Trainer’s epic journey across the scenic Johto region – meeting Pokémon friends, going head-to-head with the nefarious Team Rocket, and encountering the legendary guardians of Johto – all told through a stunning musical narrative. Seven incredibly talented musicians with performance pedigrees including Pokémon Symphonic Evolutions and The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses – as well as game scores such as Destiny, Dragon Age, Tomb Raider and Minecraft – will bring this score to life.

Accentuating the journey is an epic package design by artist Ryan Brinkerhoff, chock-full of premium trappings like: Premium Foil-Stamped Jacket; Gold/Silver Foil Inner Sleeves; Half-and-Half Color Pokeball Vinyl Discs; and an Epic Gatefold Illustration to be revealed at a later date. The satisfaction of seeing these discs spin on a turntable is hard to pass up.

Special Features

2xLP with Premium Foil Stamped Jacket, Foil Inner Sleeves, Half-and-Half Color Vinyl & Epic Gatefold Art

Music by Braxton Burks

Based on original score by Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose and Morikazu Aoki

Album Art by Ryan Brinkerhoff

Includes Digital Download

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

