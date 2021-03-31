Johto Legends Music from Pokemon Gold & Silver 2-LP Limited Edition Vinyl Set

Share Page Support Us
$89.99
$78.90
7 in stock

7 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210330-86047-1
UPC: 852428007792
Part No: IAMB8077.1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Double colored vinyl LP pressing in gatefold sleeve. Epic package design by artist Ryan Brinkerhoff, chock-full of premium trappings like: premium foil-stamped jacket; gold/silver foil inner sleeves; half-and-half color pokeball vinyl discs; and an epic gatefold illustration. In collaboration with our pals at Materia Collective and composer/arranger Braxton Burks, iam8bit is proud to present the Johto Legends, a one-hour orchestral arrangement album featuring the timeless music of Pokémon Gold and Silver!

This pairing explores a young Pokémon Trainer’s epic journey across the scenic Johto region – meeting Pokémon friends, going head-to-head with the nefarious Team Rocket, and encountering the legendary guardians of Johto – all told through a stunning musical narrative. Seven incredibly talented musicians with performance pedigrees including Pokémon Symphonic Evolutions and The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses – as well as game scores such as Destiny, Dragon Age, Tomb Raider and Minecraft – will bring this score to life.

Accentuating the journey is an epic package design by artist Ryan Brinkerhoff, chock-full of premium trappings like: Premium Foil-Stamped Jacket; Gold/Silver Foil Inner Sleeves; Half-and-Half Color Pokeball Vinyl Discs; and an Epic Gatefold Illustration to be revealed at a later date. The satisfaction of seeing these discs spin on a turntable is hard to pass up.

Special Features

  • 2xLP with Premium Foil Stamped Jacket, Foil Inner Sleeves, Half-and-Half Color Vinyl & Epic Gatefold Art
  • Music by Braxton Burks
  • Based on original score by Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose and Morikazu Aoki
  • Album Art by Ryan Brinkerhoff
  • Includes Digital Download

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
