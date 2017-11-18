John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]

$16.98
Details
This amazing 2-disc release showcases some of the best film scores composed by John Williams, featuring work completed between the years 1969 and 1999. The work includes themes and scene work from Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Superman, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Sugarland Express, Jaws, The Reivers, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Empire of the Sun, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Hook, Seven Years in Tibet, JFK, Stepmom, 1941, Home Alone, Rosewood, Far and Away and Born on the Fourth of July.
The release highlights John Williams collaborations with directors George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, John Singleton, Ron Howard, Richard Donner, Chris Columbus, Mark Rydell and Jean-Jacques Annaud.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Main Title (From "Star Wars")
Flying Theme (From "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial")
Main Title from Superman (Instrumental)
Parade of the Slave Children from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"
Theme from "Sugarland Express"
Theme (From "Jaws")
Bugler's Dream and Olympic Fanfare Medley
Luke and Leia from Return of the Jedi (Instrumental)
Main Title from The Reivers (Instrumental)
The Imperial March (From "The Empire Strikes Back")
Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"
Cadillac of the Skies from "Empire of the Sun"
Raiders March from "Raiders of the Lost Ark"
Close Encounters of the Third Kind/When You Wish Upon a Star Medley
- Disc 2
- Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan
Theme From "Jurassic Park"
Theme (From "Schindler's List")
Flight to Neverland from "Hook"
Seven Years in Tibet
Prologue from JFK
The Days Between from Stepmom (Instrumental)
March from "1941"
Main Title from Home Alone ("Somewhere in My Memory") (Voice)
Summon the Heroes (For Tim Morrison)
Look Down, Lord (Reprise and Finale) from Rosewood (Instrumental)
Theme from "Far and Away"
I. Theme from Born on the Fourth of July from Suite from Born on the Fourth of July (Excerpt)
Episode I - Duel of The Fates
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 139
Cast: BD Wong | Ben Kingsley | Brad Pitt | Carrie Fisher | Christian Bale | Christopher Reeve | Dan Aykroyd | Daniel Stern | David Thewlis | Don Cheadle | Drew Barrymore | Dustin Hoffman | Ed Harris | Francois Truffaut | Gary Oldman | Gene Hackman | Goldie Hawn | Harrison Ford | Jack Lemmon | Jeff Goldblum | Joe Pesci | John Belushi | John Malkovich | Jon Voight | Julia Roberts | Kate Capshaw | Kevin Costner | Laura Dern | Liam Neeson | Macaulay Culkin | Margot Kidder | Mark Hamill | Matt Damon | Miranda Richardson | Peter Coyote | Ralph Fiennes | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Robin Williams | Roy Scheider | Sam Neill | Steve McQueen | Susan Sarandon | Teri Garr | Tom Cruise | Tom Hanks | Tom Sizemore | Treat Williams | Ving Rhames
Directors: Chris Columbus | George Lucas | Jean-Jacques Annaud | John Singleton | Mark Rydell | Oliver Stone | Richard Donner | Ron Howard | Steven Spielberg
Composers: John Williams
Contributors: Christopher Parkening | Itzhak Perlman | John Williams | London Symphony Orchestra | London Voices | The Boston Pops Orchestra | Yo-Yo Ma
Subject: 1941 | Born on the Fourth of July | Close Encounters of the Third Kind | E.T. the Extra-terrestrial | Empire of the Sun | Far and Away | Home Alone | Hook | Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade | Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom | Jaws | JFK | Jurassic Park | Rosewood | Saving Private Ryan | Schindler's List | Seven Years in Tibet | Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope | Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back | Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi | Stepmom | Sugarland Express | Superman | The Reivers
