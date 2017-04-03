$29.95
Details
John Wick: Chapter 2, the highly anticipated, hard-hitting second installment in the thrilling John Wick saga, shoots its way onto 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital HD), DVD and On Demand June 13 from Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate. Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise) returns with director Chad Stahelski (John Wick) and writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick) in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller. Reeves stars alongside an all-star cast including Bridget Moynahan (TV’s “Blue Bloods”), Ian McShane (TV’s upcoming “American Gods”), John Leguizamo (American Ultra), Common (Selma), Peter Stormare (TV’s upcoming “American Gods”), and, reuniting with Reeves for the first time since The Matrix films, Laurence Fishburne (TV’s “Hannibal”).
Legendary hit man John Wick is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD releases feature over three hours of extensive bonus material including feature-length audio commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, three deleted scenes, nine featurettes, the official John Wick “Kill Count” video, and the Dog Wick short. Featurettes include “RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick,” featuring the cast discussing the success of the first film; “Training John Wick,” showing Keanu Reeves and Common training with guns, cars, and hand-to-hand combat; “Wick-vizzed,” which looks at the blueprint “pre-viz” of John Wick’s action beats; “As Above, so Below: The Underworld of John Wick,” exploring the assassin’s underworld in the movie; “Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership,” delving into the long-standing relationship between Keanu Reeves and one-time stunt coordinator – and now director – Chad Stahelski; “Car Fu Ride-Along,” where fans can experience a true ride-along with Keanu Reeves and the stunt driver; “Chamber Deck: Evolution of a Fight Scene,” breaking down one of the fight sequences from concept to screen; and “Wick’s Toolbox,” looking into John Wick’s bag of tricks. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions will also feature Dolby Atmos audio remixed specifically for the home-theater environment, to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.
Special Features
- 4K / Blu-ray / Digital HD Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick Featurette
- Training John Wick Featurette
- WICK-vizzed Featurette
- Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership Featurette
- As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick Featurette
- Car Fu Ride-Along Featurette
- Chamber Deck: Evolution of a Fight Scene Featurette
- Wick’s Toolbox Featurette
- Kill Count Featurette
- Dog Wick Short Film
- Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski
Specifications
- Runtime: 122
- Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: 4K UHD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation
DVD Format: 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation
- Audio: 4K UHD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening
BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening, English Descriptive Audio
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English Descriptive Audio
This film was fantastic. While I wasn’t a big fan of the stuff in Rome, I loved the world building stuff and the action scenes were amazing. While this is as good as the first film, it is a worthy sequel. I am glad that it is doing well at the box office so that we can get a third film.