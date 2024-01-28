John Leyton in the TV Series Jericho (1966) Original Press Publicity Photo [O72]

View larger $14.19

John Leyton in the TV Series Jericho (1966) Original Press Publicity Photo. Created by Richard Levinson and William Link, Jericho also stars Don Francks, Marino Masé, Peter Mark Richman, Antoinette Bower, Eric Braeden, Jan Merlin, Titos Vandis, Alan Caillou, John Orchard, Tom Bosley, Jay North, John Drew Barrymore, John Dehner, Michael Rennie, Albert Salmi, Nehemiah Persoff and Danielle De Metz.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.