View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200620-81111-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Biography | Drama

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

John Fitzgerald Kennedy in Memoriam Vinyl Edition JFK Voice of the 35th President of the United States. Fabian Bachrach cover photo. The item is still sealed and in great condition with some bends, creases and slight wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Subject: John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl