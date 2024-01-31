John de Mirjian Original Inscribed Photo of Actress [O87]

View larger $209.00

$190.00 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240131-113054

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



John de Mirjian Original Inscribed Photo of Unidentified Actress. John de Mirjian was an Armenian American glamour photographer based in New York, famous for his images of celebrities, sometimes in risqué poses. His fame began in 1922 and ended when he was killed in a car accident in New York in 1928. De Mirjian was driving a Peerless roadster on the Jericho Turnpike in Long Island, accompanied by the Broadway actress Gloria Christy, when he lost control and the vehicle left the road. He published most of his work in Art Lovers and Artists & Models magazines.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.