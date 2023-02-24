Share Page Support Us
John Carpenter’s Halloween Tribute Artbook Hardcover Edition

$54.89
$49.90
See Options

15 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 230225-106692
ISBN-13: 9780998865218
Weight: 4.3 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Celebrating John Carpenter’s horror classic film “Halloween”, this 240-page hardcover is the latest volume in Printed In Blood’s ARTBOOK series. Created in partnership with Compass International Pictures, it features over 225 brand-new pieces of artwork created specifically for this collection. Bringing together artists from the worlds of comics, fine art, animation and illustration. Over 200 artists from all over the world contributing art inspired by this horror classic for this comprehensive, original collection.

Special Features

  • Showcases more than 220 original illustrations contributed by artists from around the world, all inspired by John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween.

Specifications

  • Pages:
    240
