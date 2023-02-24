John Carpenter’s Halloween Tribute Artbook Hardcover Edition

View larger $54.89

SKU: 230225-106692

ISBN-13: 9780998865218

Weight: 4.3 lbs

Celebrating John Carpenter’s horror classic film “Halloween”, this 240-page hardcover is the latest volume in Printed In Blood’s ARTBOOK series. Created in partnership with Compass International Pictures, it features over 225 brand-new pieces of artwork created specifically for this collection. Bringing together artists from the worlds of comics, fine art, animation and illustration. Over 200 artists from all over the world contributing art inspired by this horror classic for this comprehensive, original collection.

Special Features

Showcases more than 220 original illustrations contributed by artists from around the world, all inspired by John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween.

Specifications

Pages: 240

