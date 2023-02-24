John Carpenter’s Halloween Tribute Artbook Hardcover Edition

- Cast: Adam Hollander | Arthur Malet | Brent Le Page | Brian Andrews | Charles Cyphers | David Kyle | Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Michael Graham | Kyle Richards | Mickey Yablans | Nancy Kyes | Nancy Stephens | Nick Castle | P.J. Soles | Peter Griffith | Robert Phalen | Sandy Johnson | Tony Moran | Will Sandin
- Directors: John Carpenter
- Project Name: Halloween
- Characters: Michael Myers
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Compass International Pictures | Printed In Blood
- Original Release Date: October 27, 1978
- Rating: r
- More: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Carpenter | Michael Myers
Celebrating John Carpenter’s horror classic film “Halloween”, this 240-page hardcover is the latest volume in Printed In Blood’s ARTBOOK series. Created in partnership with Compass International Pictures, it features over 225 brand-new pieces of artwork created specifically for this collection. Bringing together artists from the worlds of comics, fine art, animation and illustration. Over 200 artists from all over the world contributing art inspired by this horror classic for this comprehensive, original collection.
Special Features
- Showcases more than 220 original illustrations contributed by artists from around the world, all inspired by John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween.
Specifications
- Pages:240
