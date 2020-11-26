John Carpenter’s Halloween: Artbook Limited Slipcase Edition (2020) Pre-Orders Opening Soon

Hardcover Book SKU: 201126-83342-1

Part No: 5056354

Weight: 7.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Carpenter items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Printed In Blood

Original U.S. Release: October 27, 1978

Item Release Date: June 1, 2021

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An Illustrated Celebration Of The John Carpenter Masterpiece!

Celebrating John Carpenter’s horror classic film “Halloween”, this 240-page hardcover is the latest volume in Printed In Blood’s ARTBOOK series. Created in partnership with Compass International Films, it features over 225 brand-new pieces of artwork created specifically for this collection. Bringing together artists from the worlds of comics, fine art, animation and illustration. Over 200 artists from all over the world have contributed art for this comprehensive collection.

Also included in the book, an all-new introduction by the director of the 2018 movie Halloween, David Gordon Green.

This limited edition comes complete with a slipcase.

Due for release in June 2021.

Cast: Arthur Malet | Brian Andrews | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Michael Graham | Kyle Richards | Nancy Kyes | Nancy Stephens | P.J. Soles

Directors: John Carpenter

Subject: Halloween

Introduction: David Gordon Green

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Hardcover Books | Horror | Printed In Blood | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers