John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998

John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, Carpenter has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of it’s most influential musicians. The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York, and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016. Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 collects 13 classic themes from Carpenter’s illustrious career together on one volume for the first time. Each theme has been newly recorded with the same collaborators that Carpenter worked with on his hit Lost Themes studio albums: his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies. Anthology is a near-comprehensive survey of John Carpenter’s greatest themes, from his very first movie, the no-budget sci-fi film Dark Star, to 1998’s supernatural Western, Vampires. Those sit alongside the driving, Led Zeppelin-influenced Assault on Precinct 13 theme, Halloween’s iconic 5/4 piano riff, and the eerie synth work of The Fog. Carpenter and his band also cover Ennio Morricone’s bleak, minimalist theme for The Thing.

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Alexandra Paul | Austin Stoker | Brian Narelle | Carter Wong | Charles Martin Smith | Dan O'Bannon | Daniel Baldwin | Darwin Joston | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | Donald Pleasence | Dre Pahich | Ernest Borgnine | Hal Holbrook | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | James Hong | James Woods | Jameson Parker | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | Jason Robards III | Jeff Bridges | Jeff Imada | John Houseman | John Stockwell | Julie Carmen | Jürgen Prochnow | Karen Allen | Kate Burton | Keith David | Keith Gordon | Kelly Preston | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Laurie Zimmer | Lee Van Cleef | Lisa Blount | Meg Foster | Nancy Kyes | Peter Kwong | Richard Dysart | Richard Jaeckel | Roddy Piper | Sam Neill | Sheryl Lee | Sy Richardson | T.K. Carter | Ted White | Tom Atkins | Tony Moran | Victor Wong | Wilford Brimley

Directors: John Carpenter

Composers: Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | John Carpenter

Contributors: Ben Lee | Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | John Carpenter | John Konesky | John Spiker | Scott Seiver

