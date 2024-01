View larger $25.19

Jimmy Durante and Donald O’Connor in The Milkman (1950) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Charles Barton, The Milkman also stars Piper Laurie, Joyce Holden, William Conrad, Henry O’Neill, Paul Harvey, Jess Barker, Elisabeth Risdon, Frank Nelson, Charles Flynn, Garry Owen, John Cliff and Billy Nelson.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.