Jetsons: The Movie Special Edition Blu-ray

Set off for some intergalactic fun with America’s favorite family of the future in their full-length animated movie! Meet George Jetson, his wife Jane, daughter Judy, son Elroy, Rosie the Robot and Astro the family dog as they move to an asteroid full of space-age wonders. But when they discover that George’s new company is disturbing the home of friendly underground creatures named Grungees, they’ll have to work together to spread peace on their new space place. Directed by the original creators of The Jetsons, Joseph Barbera and William Hanna, and featuring the voice talents of the original George and Jane Jetson, George O’Hanlon and Penny Singleton, as well as legendary voice artist Mel Blanc (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck), and music from pop singer Tiffany, it’s destined to be a universal hit with the whole family!

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Lee Gambin

NEW Audio Interview with Voice Actor Jeff Bergman (George Jetson / Mr. Spacely / Board Member)

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 82 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Audio: 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo

