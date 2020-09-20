Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway Limited Edition Blu-ray + Poster + Collector Booklet (2020)

View larger $39.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200920-81970-1

UPC: 760137408185

Part No: AV274

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Comedy

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 2020

Item Release Date: September 15, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

What do you get when you cross Afro-futurism, Cold War paranoia, the dystopian world of Philip K. Dick and 60s exploitation cinema, along with a hefty dose of Lynchian surrealism? The answer: Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, the second feature by Miguel Llansó (Crumbs) and one of the most striking and original films you’ll see all year. The year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse, Crumbs) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA’s operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it’s too late. Featuring encounters with an Irish-accented Joseph Stalin, a kung-fu-fighting Batman, and Jesus Christ himself, to name but a few, Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is absurd, audacious and like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

New audio commentary by critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Anton Bitel

From Talinn with Love, a new visual essay by critic Will Webb exploring the influence of exploitation cinema on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

Exclusive audio interview with director Miguel Llansó, conducted by critic Josh Hurtado

Crumbs (2015), Miguel Llansó’s feature directorial debut and spiritual predecessor to Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Limited Edition Exclusive)

Chigger Ale (2013) and Night in the Wild Garden (2015), two short films by Miguel Llansó

Original proof-of-concept trailer

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Austin Hinderliter

Double-sided fold-out poster

Limited Edition illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway by Barry Forshaw and Crumbs by Anton Bitel

Limited Edition of 2000 copies

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1, 1.33:1, 2.35:1

Language: English, Amharic

Subtitles: English SDH, English

Runtime: 83, 68 min

Cast: Agustín Mateo | Aris Rozentals | Daniel Tadesse | Guillermo Llansó | Solomon Tashe

Directors: Miguel Llansó

Project Name: Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Movies & TV