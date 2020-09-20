Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway Limited Edition Blu-ray + Poster + Collector Booklet (2020)

$39.99
$28.97
UPC: 760137408185
Part No: AV274
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Comedy
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 2020
Item Release Date: September 15, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
What do you get when you cross Afro-futurism, Cold War paranoia, the dystopian world of Philip K. Dick and 60s exploitation cinema, along with a hefty dose of Lynchian surrealism? The answer: Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, the second feature by Miguel Llansó (Crumbs) and one of the most striking and original films you’ll see all year. The year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse, Crumbs) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA’s operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it’s too late. Featuring encounters with an Irish-accented Joseph Stalin, a kung-fu-fighting Batman, and Jesus Christ himself, to name but a few, Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is absurd, audacious and like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- New audio commentary by critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Anton Bitel
- From Talinn with Love, a new visual essay by critic Will Webb exploring the influence of exploitation cinema on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway
- Exclusive audio interview with director Miguel Llansó, conducted by critic Josh Hurtado
- Crumbs (2015), Miguel Llansó’s feature directorial debut and spiritual predecessor to Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Limited Edition Exclusive)
- Chigger Ale (2013) and Night in the Wild Garden (2015), two short films by Miguel Llansó
- Original proof-of-concept trailer
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Austin Hinderliter
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Limited Edition illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway by Barry Forshaw and Crumbs by Anton Bitel
- Limited Edition of 2000 copies
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1, 1.33:1, 2.35:1
- Language: English, Amharic
- Subtitles: English SDH, English
- Runtime: 83, 68 min
Cast: Agustín Mateo | Aris Rozentals | Daniel Tadesse | Guillermo Llansó | Solomon Tashe
Directors: Miguel Llansó
Project Name: Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway
Related Items
Categories
Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Movies & TV