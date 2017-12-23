Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth: Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]

View larger $39.95 $22.90 - Select Qty - 1

Details

From an acclaimed writer of the original Star Trek and The Twilight Zone comes a story that transcends both time and space!

Renowned sci-fi writer Jerome Bixby penned the script for this thought-provoking film starring David Lee Smith as John Oldman, a college professor who reveals to his colleagues that he’s actually a centuries-old caveman. And so begins a captivating philosophical meditation on immortality, the last work from screenwriter Bixby, who earned career accolades for his contributions to such genre-defining shows as “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone.”

John Billingsley (2012), William Katt (Carrie), Ellen Crawford ( ER ), Tony Todd (Candyman), Annika Peterson (The Devil You Know), Alexis Thorpe (American Wedding) and Richard Riehle (Bridesmaids) co-star in this provocative final work by renowned author Jerome Bixby (Fantastic Voyage, Star Trek , The Twilight Zone ) presented in this special anniversary edition of the worldwide cult smash that dazzled critics and audiences alike and resides among the top science fiction films of all time.

NOTE FROM THE PRODUCERS REGARDING THE MAN FROM EARTH HD RESTORATION: Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth was originally shot on standard definition MiniDV (digital video) in January 2006 before the proliferation of high definition filmmaking. This special edition contains a high definition, newly remastered version of the film approved by the filmmakers which was completed using an up-conversion process from the original 172,800 pixels per frame MiniDV camera tapes to 2,073,600 pixels per frame of Full HD. The original DV 30 Mbps 29.97fps media was converted to a new ProRes 422 HQ 220 Mbps source at 24 fps for more cinematic motion and for more control and manipulation of the picture during an all new color correction process, with each shot meticulously noise reduced, sharpened, and detail enhanced.

Special Features

Brand new feature-length retrospective documentary The Man From Earth: Legacy (HD, 88 mins) chronicling the history and the phenomenon of the film with all-new interviews with the director, producers and the cast

Audio Commentary with Producer / Director Richard Schenkman and Actor John Billingsley

Audio Commentary with Executive Producer Emerson Bixby and Author / Sci-Fi Scholar Gary Westfahl

From Script To Screen (2007 featurette)

Star Trek: Jerome Bixby's Sci-Fi Legacy (2007 featurette)

On The Set (2007 featurette)

The Story of the Story (2007 featurette)

The mini-short film Contagion (2016) from the producer Eric D. WIlkinson and director of The Man From Earth, Richard Schenkman and starring William Katt

Before / After comparison of the brand new HD digital restoration of the feature film

Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

The Man From Earth: Holocene Teaser Trailer

English, Spanish, French, German and Arabic Subtitles

Specifications

Region: A/B/C

Runtime: 87

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Audio: Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray) and Dolby Digital 5.1

Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) / Standard Definition DVD (1.78:1)

Cast: Alexis Thorpe | Annika Peterson | David Lee Smith | Ellen Crawford | John Billingsley | Steven Littles | Tony Todd | William Katt

Directors: Richard Schenkman

Project Name: The Man From Earth

Authors: Jerome Bixby

