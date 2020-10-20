Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C29]

Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C29]
View larger
Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C29]
Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C29]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82390-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Trev | Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Rating: PG
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Jonathan Filley | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie | Ted Grossman
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Jaws
Authors: Peter Benchley

Related Items

The Thing Art Book: An Illustrated Celebration of the John Carpenter Masterpiece
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
David Shire’s Apocalypse Now the Unused Soundtrack Score – Limited Edition
The Westmores of Hollywood (2nd Paperback Edition, 1976)
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
Die Another Day Limited Edition Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by David Arnold
Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
AMC The Walking Dead Original Soundtrack Volume 1
Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Stretched Canvas | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Trev | Universal