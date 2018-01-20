Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)

Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
View larger
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)

$32.99

$7.95


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69743-1
UPC: 717951005069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Chan  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Dimension Films
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1983
Item Release Date: May 16, 2000
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

International martial arts megastar Jackie Chan (RUSH HOUR, TWIN DRAGONS, RUMBLE IN THE BRONX) directs and performs all his own death-defying stunts in a hard-hitting and humorous action adventure that’s been called one of his very best! Chan rocks the high seas as Dragon Ma, a determined coast guard officer on patrol in late 19th-century Hong Kong. As he battles with a ruthless syndicate in a seemingly never-ending struggle for control of the dangerous waters, you’ll be blown away as Jackie literally throws himself into some of the most amazing movie stuntwork ever captured on film! Also starring popular Sammo Hung (TV’s MARTIAL LAW), this must-see, adrenaline-pumping adventure delivers all the intense thrills and witty fun that Jackie Chan fans demand!

The item is in good condition and has signs of wear, including scratches on the case cover and disc. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 105
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Biao Yuen | Dick Wei | Jackie Chan | Mars | Sammo Kam-Bo Hung | Tai-Bo
Directors: Jackie Chan
Project Name: Project A

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
Ridley Scott’s Alien 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
Alien Blood Drool Fleece Blanket
NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Stanley Donen’s Saturn 3 Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dimension Films | DVD | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *