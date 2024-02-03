Jack Hawkins and Ulla Jacobsson in Zulu (1964) Original Press Publicity Photo [L58]

- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
Jack Hawkins and Ulla Jacobsson in Zulu (1964) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Cy Endfield, Zulu stars Stanley Baker, Jack Hawkins, Ulla Jacobsson, James Booth, Michael Caine, Nigel Green, Ivor Emmanuel, Paul Daneman, Glynn Edwards, Neil McCarthy, David Kernan, Gary Bond, Peter Gill, Tom Gerrard, Patrick Magee, Richard Davies, Denys Graham, Dafydd Havard, Dickie Owen, Larry Taylor, Joe Powell, John Sullivan, Harvey Hall, Gert van den Bergh, Dennis Folbigge, Kerry Jordan, Ronald Hill, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Daniel Tshabalala, Ephraim Mbhele, Simon Sabela and Richard Burton.
Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.