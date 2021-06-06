Irezumi Special Limited Blu-ray Edition

View larger $39.99

When a seductive woman gets a spider tattoo… she wants vengeance on those who mistreat her!

Drawn from the pen of one of Japan’s foremost writers of the 20th century, Junichiro Tanizaki (A Fool’s Love, The Makioka Sisters), Irezumi is a stylish tale of lust, betrayal and revenge directed by Yasuzo Masumura (Giants and Toys, Blind Beast).

Masumura’s muse Ayako Wakao (The Blue Sky Maiden, Red Angel) stars as Otsuya, the daughter of a rich merchant, who is tempted by her lover, Shinsuke, a lowly employee of her father’s, to elope. During their flight, Otsuya’s beauty attracts the gaze of Seikichi, a mysterious master tattooist who sees her pristine white skin as the perfect canvas for his art. The image of the large demonic spider that he emblazons across Otsuya’s back marks her as the property of another man, radically altering her relationships with all around her as her personality transforms under its influence.

Available for the first time outside of Japan in a new 4K restoration, Irezumi sports some of Japanese cinema’s most respected talent of its day both in front of and behind the camera. The bewitching cinematography by Kazuo Miyagawa (Rashomon, Ugetsu) captures the sensual atmosphere of the period setting, while the script by Kaneto Shindo (Onibaba, Kuroneko) lends a modern twist to this feverish meditation on obsession and the act of creation.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation from a new 4K scan

Original uncompressed Japanese mono audio

Optional English subtitles

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese cinema scholar David Desser

Newly filmed introduction by Japanese cinema expert Tony Rayns

Out of the Darkness, a brand new visual essay by Asian cinema scholar Daisuke Miyao

Original Trailer

Image Gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Illustrated collectors' booklet featuring new writing by Thomas Lamarre and Daisuke Miyao

Gorgeously shot tattoo fetish film for fans of I Spit on Your Grave

Influential classic from the director of Blind Beast that inspired Sympathy for Lady Vengeance and several remakes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 86 min

