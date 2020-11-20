Share Page Support Us
Invasion of the Body Snatchers Shout Factory 18×24 inch Blu-ray Poster [D71]

View larger

$35.99

$24.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201120-83176-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Invasion of the Body Snatchers Shout Factory 18×24 inch Blu-ray Poster. These posters were distributed exclusively with the Shout Factory Invasion of the Body Snatchers blu-ray release in 2016.

The item is in great shape with some bends. The item is folded. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 18x24 in

Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

