Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl
VinylSKU: 171012-67860-1
UPC: 826924134924
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: La-La Land Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: February 5, 1956
Item Release Date: February 19, 2015
Rating: PG
Details

In legendary director Don Siegel’s adaptation of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, small-town Dr. Miles J. Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) learns that the population of his community is being replaced by emotionless alien duplicates.

La-La Land Records, Paramount Pictures and The Carmen Dragon Music Library present La-La Land’s world premiere vinyl LP release — composer Carmen Dragon’s (COVER GIRL, WHEN IN ROME, KISS TOMORROW GOODBYE) original motion picture score to the classic 1956 sci-fi chiller INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS, starring Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter and Larry Gates, and directed by Don Siegel. Renowned composer/conductor/arranger Carmen Dragon creates an astoundingly complex and groundbreaking work, (his inventive use of low, staccato piano notes for suspense would inspire many composers to do the same) that perfectly emboldens the film’s sci-fi terror and paranoia, while never neglecting the story’s human emotions or its psychological and sociological underpinnings. Produced for La-La Land Records by Carmen Dragon’s son-in-law, Richard “Rick” Henn and Neil S. Bulk, with an analog transfer from the original full-track mono session tapes, restored and mastered by Stephen Marsh, and lacquers cut from the restored, high-resolution digital master by Kevin Gray, this limited edition release of 1000 Units is pressed on 180 gram, pod-green vinyl and features beautiful, haunting original album art by artist Miles Teves! In-depth liner notes by film music writer Jeff Bond, grace the inner jacket in headline-grabbing newspaper fashion, designed by Dan Goldwasser. This is a collectable, must-have score release that will take over your entire being!

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 2000 units

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carolyn Jones | Dana Wynter | Jean Willes | Kevin McCarthy | King Donovan | Larry Gates | Ralph Dumke | Tom Fadden | Virginia Christine
Directors: Don Siegel
Subject: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Artists: Carmen Dragon

Categories

