Invasion of the Body Snatchers Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

$29.99

$16.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180730-74617-1
UPC: 826663168471
Part No: SF16847
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: MGM | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978
Item Release Date: August 2, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One by one, the residents of San Francisco are becoming drone-like shadows of their former selves. As the phenomenon spreads, two Department of Health workers, Matthew (Sutherland) and Elizabeth (Adams), uncover the horrifying truth: Mysterious pods are cloning humans — and destroying the originals! The unworldly invasion grows stronger with each passing minute, hurling Matthew and Elizabeth into a desperate race to save not only their own lives, but the future of the entire human race.

Special Features

  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive
  • NEW Star-Crossed In The Invasion – An Interview With Actress Brooke Adams
  • NEW Leading The Invasion – An Interview With Actor Art Hindle
  • NEW Re-Creating The Invasion – An Interview With Writer W.D. Richter
  • NEW Scoring The Invasion – An Interview With Composer Denny Zeitlin
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Author/Film Historian Steve Haberman
  • Audio Commentary By Director Philip Kaufman
  • Re-Visitors From Outer Space, Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Pod – Including Interviews With Director Philip Kaufman, Screenwriter W.D. Richter, Director Of Photography Michael Chapman And Actors Donald Sutherland And Veronica Cartwright
  • Practical Magic: The Special Effects Pod
  • The Man Behind The Scream: The Sound Effects Pod – An Interview With Ben Burtt And Sound Editor Bonnie Koehler
  • The Invasion Will Be Televised: The Cinematography Pod
  • An episode of SCIENCE FICTION THEATRE, "Time Is Just A Place," Based On Jack Finney's Short Story, Directed By Jack Arnold
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • Photo Gallery

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 115

Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

