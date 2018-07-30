Invasion of the Body Snatchers Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

View larger $29.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

One by one, the residents of San Francisco are becoming drone-like shadows of their former selves. As the phenomenon spreads, two Department of Health workers, Matthew (Sutherland) and Elizabeth (Adams), uncover the horrifying truth: Mysterious pods are cloning humans — and destroying the originals! The unworldly invasion grows stronger with each passing minute, hurling Matthew and Elizabeth into a desperate race to save not only their own lives, but the future of the entire human race.

NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive

NEW Star-Crossed In The Invasion – An Interview With Actress Brooke Adams

NEW Leading The Invasion – An Interview With Actor Art Hindle

NEW Re-Creating The Invasion – An Interview With Writer W.D. Richter

NEW Scoring The Invasion – An Interview With Composer Denny Zeitlin

NEW Audio Commentary With Author/Film Historian Steve Haberman

Audio Commentary By Director Philip Kaufman

Re-Visitors From Outer Space, Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Pod – Including Interviews With Director Philip Kaufman, Screenwriter W.D. Richter, Director Of Photography Michael Chapman And Actors Donald Sutherland And Veronica Cartwright

Practical Magic: The Special Effects Pod

The Man Behind The Scream: The Sound Effects Pod – An Interview With Ben Burtt And Sound Editor Bonnie Koehler

The Invasion Will Be Televised: The Cinematography Pod

An episode of SCIENCE FICTION THEATRE, "Time Is Just A Place," Based On Jack Finney's Short Story, Directed By Jack Arnold

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Photo Gallery

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 115

Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright

Directors: Philip Kaufman

Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

