Invasion of the Body Snatchers Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978
Item Release Date: August 2, 2016
Rating: PG
One by one, the residents of San Francisco are becoming drone-like shadows of their former selves. As the phenomenon spreads, two Department of Health workers, Matthew (Sutherland) and Elizabeth (Adams), uncover the horrifying truth: Mysterious pods are cloning humans — and destroying the originals! The unworldly invasion grows stronger with each passing minute, hurling Matthew and Elizabeth into a desperate race to save not only their own lives, but the future of the entire human race.
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive
- NEW Star-Crossed In The Invasion – An Interview With Actress Brooke Adams
- NEW Leading The Invasion – An Interview With Actor Art Hindle
- NEW Re-Creating The Invasion – An Interview With Writer W.D. Richter
- NEW Scoring The Invasion – An Interview With Composer Denny Zeitlin
- NEW Audio Commentary With Author/Film Historian Steve Haberman
- Audio Commentary By Director Philip Kaufman
- Re-Visitors From Outer Space, Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Pod – Including Interviews With Director Philip Kaufman, Screenwriter W.D. Richter, Director Of Photography Michael Chapman And Actors Donald Sutherland And Veronica Cartwright
- Practical Magic: The Special Effects Pod
- The Man Behind The Scream: The Sound Effects Pod – An Interview With Ben Burtt And Sound Editor Bonnie Koehler
- The Invasion Will Be Televised: The Cinematography Pod
- An episode of SCIENCE FICTION THEATRE, "Time Is Just A Place," Based On Jack Finney's Short Story, Directed By Jack Arnold
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Photo Gallery
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 115
Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
