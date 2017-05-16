Invasion of the Body Snatchers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $24.99 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





CD SKU: 170516-64790-1

UPC: 827034000321

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Perserverance

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978

Item Release Date: July 18, 2003

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the original motion picture score to the 1978 classic horror thriller Invasion Of The Body Snatchers – it’s being released here for the very first time on CD. The music was written by acclaimed jazz pianist Denny Zeitlin, and this was his only film score. The movie concerns a group of people in San Francisco (Donald Sutherland, Leonard Nemoy, Jeff Goldblum) who discover the human race is being replaced one by one with clones devoid of emotion. The film is a remake of the 1950s paranoid classic. The soundtrack features the song “Amazing Grace.”

Playlists

Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright

Directors: Philip Kaufman

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | Perserverance | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space