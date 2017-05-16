Twitter
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$24.99

$19.99


7 in stock


CDSKU: 170516-64790-1
UPC: 827034000321
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978
Item Release Date: July 18, 2003
Rating: PG
Details

This is the original motion picture score to the 1978 classic horror thriller Invasion Of The Body Snatchers – it’s being released here for the very first time on CD. The music was written by acclaimed jazz pianist Denny Zeitlin, and this was his only film score. The movie concerns a group of people in San Francisco (Donald Sutherland, Leonard Nemoy, Jeff Goldblum) who discover the human race is being replaced one by one with clones devoid of emotion. The film is a remake of the 1950s paranoid classic. The soundtrack features the song “Amazing Grace.”

Playlists

Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman

