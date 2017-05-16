Invasion of the Body Snatchers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$24.99
Details
This is the original motion picture score to the 1978 classic horror thriller Invasion Of The Body Snatchers – it’s being released here for the very first time on CD. The music was written by acclaimed jazz pianist Denny Zeitlin, and this was his only film score. The movie concerns a group of people in San Francisco (Donald Sutherland, Leonard Nemoy, Jeff Goldblum) who discover the human race is being replaced one by one with clones devoid of emotion. The film is a remake of the 1950s paranoid classic. The soundtrack features the song “Amazing Grace.”
Playlists
- Main Title by: Denny Zeitlin
- Angel of Death by: Denny Zeitlin
- Love Theme by: Denny Zeitlin
- The Discovery by: Denny Zeitlin
- Rescue by: Denny Zeitlin
- Infiltration (Suite) by: Denny Zeitlin
- Flight by: Denny Zeitlin
- On the Streets by: Denny Zeitlin
- Run and Hide by: Denny Zeitlin
- Escape to Darkness by: Denny Zeitlin
- Amazing Grace by: Denny Zeitlin
- The Reckoning by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 1 - Getting Hired / The Crew by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 2 - Technology by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 3 - Spotting by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 4 - Musical Preparation by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 5 - Improvisation by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 6 - Sound Effects by: Denny Zeitlin
- Interview Part 7 - Final Thoughts by: Denny Zeitlin
Cast: Art Hindle | Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Lelia Goldoni | Leonard Nimoy | Robert Duvall | Tom Luddy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
