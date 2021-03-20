Invaders From Mars 7 inch Unreleased Soundtrack RSD 2020 Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Bud Cort | Charlie Dell | Chris Hebert | Christopher Allport | Debra Berger | Donald Hotton | Eddy Donno | Eric Norris | Eric Pierpoint | Hunter Carson | James Karen | Jimmy Hunt | Joseph Brutsman | Karen Black | Kenneth Kimmins | Laraine Newman | Louise Fletcher | Mason Nupuf | Timothy Bottoms | Tobe Hooper | Virginya Keehne | William Bassett | William Frankfather
Invaders From Mars 7 inch Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2020 Green Vinyl Edition. This edition was originally bundled with Planet Wax for Record Store Day 2020. The edition contains the original soundtrack music by Christopher Young and went unused in the final cut of the 1986 Tobe Hooper cult classic film. The art work for this release was created by HagCult.
Special Features
- Vinyl Master Lacquers Cut by Dave Polster at Made Well Music
- Pressed at Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland, Ohio
- Produced on Green Vinyl with Full Color Art Center Labels
Playlists
- Side A
- Invaders From Mars Part I
- Side B
- Invaders From Mars Part II
Specifications
- Size: 7 in
