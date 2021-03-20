Invaders From Mars 7 inch Unreleased Soundtrack RSD 2020 Vinyl Edition

View larger $23.99

$18.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 210320-85796-1

UPC: 715706884983

Part No: 1984-005

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New



Invaders From Mars 7 inch Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2020 Green Vinyl Edition. This edition was originally bundled with Planet Wax for Record Store Day 2020. The edition contains the original soundtrack music by Christopher Young and went unused in the final cut of the 1986 Tobe Hooper cult classic film. The art work for this release was created by HagCult.

Special Features

Vinyl Master Lacquers Cut by Dave Polster at Made Well Music

Pressed at Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland, Ohio

Produced on Green Vinyl with Full Color Art Center Labels

Playlists

Side A

Invaders From Mars Part I

Side B

Invaders From Mars Part II

Specifications

Size: 7 in

Related Items