Invaders From Mars 7 inch Unreleased Soundtrack RSD 2020 Vinyl Edition

$23.99
$18.97
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210320-85796-1
UPC: 715706884983
Part No: 1984-005
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Invaders From Mars 7 inch Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2020 Green Vinyl Edition. This edition was originally bundled with Planet Wax for Record Store Day 2020. The edition contains the original soundtrack music by Christopher Young and went unused in the final cut of the 1986 Tobe Hooper cult classic film. The art work for this release was created by HagCult.

Special Features

  • Vinyl Master Lacquers Cut by Dave Polster at Made Well Music
  • Pressed at Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Produced on Green Vinyl with Full Color Art Center Labels

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Invaders From Mars Part I
  • Side B
  • Invaders From Mars Part II

Specifications

  • Size: 7 in
