Inside Kung Fu Presents: Martial Arts Movies 1994 Special Collector’s Issue [189150]

View larger
$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181122-76960-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: December 1, 1994
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inside Kung Fu Presents: Martial Arts Movies 1994 Special Collector’s Issue – Jean-Claude Van Damme in Timecop; Mark Dacascos in Double Dragon; Gary Daniels in Fists of the North Star; T.J. Roberts in Power.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 78


Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine
Filmography: Double Dragon | Fists of the North Star | Timecop
Subject: Gary Daniels | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Mark Dacascos | T.J. Roberts

