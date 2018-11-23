Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]

Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]
View larger
Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]
Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181123-76963-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Jackie Chan  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Item Release Date: September 1, 1983
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983).

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 98


Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine
Subject: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Jackie Chan

Related Items

Overwatch 34 X 22 inch Video Game Poster
55 Postcard Lot Rare Cult Cinema Era Grindhouse Theater Marquee Photos Full Set
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Adult Apparel
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) Original Lobby Cards – Shaw Brothers (1981)
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
Frankenstein Monster Portrait 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero: Season 1.1 – 4 DVD Box Set
Hellraiser Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Christopher Young – Special 30th Anniversary Edition
Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Magazines & Newspapers | Martial Arts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *