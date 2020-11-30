In the Limelight Hardcover Photo Book Documenting The Visual Ecstasy of New York City Nightlife in the 1990s

Hardcover Book SKU: 201130-83456-1

October 20, 2020

Dive into the 1990s New York club scene with never-before-seen photos by its most prolific photographer, Steve Eichner.

Steve Eichner wa a photographer at Women’s Wear Daily for almost two decades and before that worked as a staff photographer for notorious club owner Peter Gatien, proprietor of four famous nightclubs in New York City. Eichner hustled between them all — Limelight, the Tunnel, the Palladium, and Club USA — tasked with capturing celebrity images that would turn up in newspaper gossip columns. According to Vanity Fair, the photographer compiled a much broader trove of images.

Now never-seen photographs from Eichner’s archives have been collected in this beautiful new hardcover book – In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the 90s. The glitter, sex, drugs and music that set the cultural tone for the likes of Dennis Hopper, Tupac, Grace Jones, Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump, Prince and many others.

With text by Gatien himself and the book’s photo editor, Gabriel Sanchez, In the Limelight offer a historic and cultural perspective on an era when New York City was affordable and every night saw artists, bankers, drag queens, musicians, and poets reveling together.

More from publisher Prestel

Steve Eichner was a fixture of 1990s New York City nightlife and served as both its official and unofficial photographer in an era before cellphones and selfies. In this book, readers go beyond the velvet ropes and into the spaces that witnessed some of the decade’s most incredible and sought-after parties. Previously unpublished, these intoxicating full-color photographs capture the over-thetop costumes, non-stop dancing, glitter, confetti, sex, drugs, and music that made 90s New York unlike any other place.

Celebrities abound, from Leonardo DiCaprio, Dennis Hopper, and Tupac to Joan Rivers, Michael Musto, and Donald Trump. Eichner takes you to many of the city’s hot spots, including the Limelight, the Tunnel, Webster Hall, Club Expo, and Club USA. Texts by famous club owner Peter Gatien and BuzzFeed photo essay editor Gabriel H. Sanchez offer a historic and cultural perspective on an era when New York City was more affordable and every night saw artists, bankers, drag queens, musicians, and poets reveling together.

Example photos in this listing feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Dennis Hopper at the Club USA (1994), Prince performing at Palladium (1994), Mark Wahlberg and entourage at Club USA (1994), Tupac Shakur at Club USA (1994), Grace Jones at Palladium (1992), Boy George performing at Tunnel (1993), along with Madonna, Woody Harrelson and others.

Pages: 224

Size: 9.25 x 11 in



Subject: Boy George | Dennis Hopper | Grace Jones | Leonardo DiCaprio | Madonna | Mark Wahlberg | Prince | Tupac Shakur | Woody Harrelson

Artists: Steve Eichner

Authors: Gabriel Sanchez | Peter Gatien | Steve Eichner

