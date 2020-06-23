Identity Crisis 12 inch Movie Soundtrack Vinyl Single Mario Van Peebles (1989)

View larger $7.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200623-81140-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Mario Van Peebles | Melvin Van Peebles | Olivia Brown items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Identity Crisis 12 inch Movie Soundtrack Vinyl Single Mario Van Peebles. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Glenn Athaide | Mario Van Peebles | Olivia Brown | Rick Aviles

Directors: Melvin Van Peebles

Project Name: Identity Crisis

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl