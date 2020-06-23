Identity Crisis 12 inch Movie Soundtrack Vinyl Single Mario Van Peebles (1989)

$7.99
$4.99
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Mario Van Peebles | Melvin Van Peebles | Olivia Brown items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Identity Crisis 12 inch Movie Soundtrack Vinyl Single Mario Van Peebles. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Glenn Athaide | Mario Van Peebles | Olivia Brown | Rick Aviles
Directors: Melvin Van Peebles
Project Name: Identity Crisis
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl