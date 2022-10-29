Howard Hughes’ The Outlaw (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Howard Hawks, Jack Buetel, Jane Russell [F19]

- Cast: Gene Rizzi | Jack Buetel | Jane Russell | Joe Sawyer | Mimi Aguglia | Thomas Mitchell | Walter Huston
- Directors: Howard Hawks | Howard Hughes
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Western
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: February 5, 1943
- Rating: g
Howard Hughes’ The Outlaw (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Howard Hawks, Jack Buetel, Jane Russell.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
