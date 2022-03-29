Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

How Magazine (February 2005) 20th Anniversary Special Issue [9266]

How Magazine (February 2005) 20th Anniversary Special Issue [9266]
View larger
$11.17
$9.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220329-100179-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

How Magazine (February 2005) 20th Anniversary Special Issue, 20 years of design 20 Client Meetings No-Nos, 20 Creativity Tips, 20 Brands Due for a Redesign, pencils to pixels: The Evolution of Design. Special Typography Section

Explore More...

Related Items

Seven Glorious Days, Seven Fun-Filled Nights – Ace Book Paperback Edition (1968)
RARE Neil Young On the Beach Lyrics, Sheet Music and Comic Magazine (1974) [84044]
Capcom Dino Crisis PlayStation PS1 with Manual (1999)
San Diego Comic-Con International Events Schedule Guide (July 12-15, 2012) [1931124]
LEGO Batman: The Videogame 4 McDonald’s Happy Meal Mr. Freeze + Ice Blast Toy (2008) [607]
Jetsons: The Movie Special Edition Blu-ray
Oriental Cinema No. 4 (Nov 1994) Godzilla, Hong Kong films, Shintaro [189154]
Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986) [193117]
Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and behind the Camera (2018)
Set of 3 Issues of Men’s Health Magazine (Aug 2003, Aug 2000, Fitness Special Summer 1996) [L58]
magSKU: 220329-100179-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.