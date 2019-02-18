Share Page Support Us
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle

Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
$7.99

From: $4.99


1 in stock
4HW
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle

1 in stock
5HW
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle


SKU: 190218-77289-1
UPC: 887961253344
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: New
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
5HWSKU: 190218-77289-2
UPC: 887961253344
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: New
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hot Wheels
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Details

Fan favorite Hot Wheels cars meet some of the greatest pop figure brands ever! This awesome assortment celebrates the epic space odyssey of Star Wars with premium 1:64 scale cars with all the attention to detail that Hot Wheels enthusiasts crave. These popular Hot Wheels castings have Real Rider tires, striking graphics and authentic packaging inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. These cars are great for action figure fans, entertainment fans, Hot Wheels aficionados and diehard Star Wars followers. You won’t want to miss out on any of these impressive cars- collect them all! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Not for use with some Hot Wheels sets.

Specifications

  • Material: Die-cast

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Artists: Ralph McQuarrie
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

