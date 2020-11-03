Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Michael Rooker-Signed 15×10 inch Screening Poster [E01]

View larger $110.00 $99.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Michael Rooker-Autographed 15×10 inch Screening Poster. The poster was painted by artist Joe Coleman for a midnight screening of the horror film at The Music Box Theatre at 3733 North Southport Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Rooker signed the poster during an appearance at the Chiller Theatre Horror Convention in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The item is in great condition with minor bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 15x10 in

Cast: Anne Bartoletti | Mary Demas | Michael Rooker | Tom Towles | Tracy Arnold

Directors: John McNaughton

Project Name: Henry Portrait Of A Serial Killer

Subject: Michael Rooker

Artists: Joe Coleman

