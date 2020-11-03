Share Page Support Us
Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Michael Rooker-Signed 15×10 inch Screening Poster [E01]

$110.00

$99.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201103-82870-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1986
Rating: NR
Details

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Michael Rooker-Autographed 15×10 inch Screening Poster. The poster was painted by artist Joe Coleman for a midnight screening of the horror film at The Music Box Theatre at 3733 North Southport Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Rooker signed the poster during an appearance at the Chiller Theatre Horror Convention in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The item is in great condition with minor bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 15x10 in

Cast: Anne Bartoletti | Mary Demas | Michael Rooker | Tom Towles | Tracy Arnold
Directors: John McNaughton
Project Name: Henry Portrait Of A Serial Killer
Subject: Michael Rooker
Artists: Joe Coleman

