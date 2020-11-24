Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch

Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
View larger
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch

$4,050.00

$2,899.00


1 in stock


artSKU: 201124-83305-1
Weight: 16 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints
Genres: Art and Culture | History
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The only provenance I have on this item is, I purchased it at an auction in New Jersey in 2019, along with many other items, non-art related. I don’t usually deal in high end art, but knew I had something when I saw the signature of Lautrec. My research provided the information below.

Divan Japonais, 75 Rue Des Martyrs, Ed Fournier, directeur.

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Paris, French, 1864-1901).

“Le Divan Japonais”. Color lithographic poster, ca. 1893. 19″ x 24″, mounted on paper. “Imp Edw Ancourt, Paris” printed at the lower right corner with “Lautrec” above (in the stone), Delteil 341. Not framed.

Painting depicts Jane Avril and Edward Dujardin seated before a performance in the kaleidoscope that was Paris in the 1890’s in the “Japonais” manner drawn from exposure to Asian artwork popularized at the time. Lautrec was very much influenced by works by Utamaro, interpreting the fragmented stylized motifs in his stone lithographs, and giving a visual definition to the era.

PLEASE NOTE: Signature will be required for delivery of this item.

Specifications

  • Size: 19x24 inches + 1 inch border mount
  • Material: Paper


Artists: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Related Items

Infant Care Publication No. 8 U.S. Dept of Labor Children’s Bureau (1932)
Sand Sculpting World Cup Atlantic City Official Program Guide (June 2014) [A06]
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 3 Limited Edition Statue
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD
Ben-Hur Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2018)
Bio: Barack Obama – From His Childhood to the Presidency DVD
D.O.A.: A Right of Passage 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017] – Documenting the Rise and Fall of Punk Music
Live Modern Filters Cigarette Liggett and Myers Tobacco 12 x 18 inch Vintage Tin Sign
Signed Philharmonic Hall Program by Saturday Review (Nov. 9, 1969) Music of Kurt Weill
Blueprint for a Battlestar: Serious Scientific Explanations Behind Sci-Fi’s Greatest Inventions Hardcover Edition

Categories

Art & Creativity | Art and Culture | Art Prints | History