Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Le Divan Japonais Original Lithographic Poster Print 19 x 24 Inch

The only provenance I have on this item is, I purchased it at an auction in New Jersey in 2019, along with many other items, non-art related. I don’t usually deal in high end art, but knew I had something when I saw the signature of Lautrec. My research provided the information below.

Divan Japonais, 75 Rue Des Martyrs, Ed Fournier, directeur.

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Paris, French, 1864-1901).

“Le Divan Japonais”. Color lithographic poster, ca. 1893. 19″ x 24″, mounted on paper. “Imp Edw Ancourt, Paris” printed at the lower right corner with “Lautrec” above (in the stone), Delteil 341. Not framed.

Painting depicts Jane Avril and Edward Dujardin seated before a performance in the kaleidoscope that was Paris in the 1890’s in the “Japonais” manner drawn from exposure to Asian artwork popularized at the time. Lautrec was very much influenced by works by Utamaro, interpreting the fragmented stylized motifs in his stone lithographs, and giving a visual definition to the era.

Size: 19x24 inches + 1 inch border mount

Material: Paper



Artists: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

