Hellboy Movie Promotional Sticker [B11]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original U.S. Release: April 2, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Hellboy Movie Promotional Sticker. This item was distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the 2004 theatrical release of the film Hellboy.
The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: approx. 4 inches square
Cast: Brian Steele | Doug Jones | Jeffrey Tambor | John Hurt | Karel Roden | Kevin Trainor | Ron Perlman | Rupert Evans | Selma Blair
Directors: Guillermo del Toro
Project Name: Hellboy
