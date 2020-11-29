Hellboy Movie Promotional Sticker [B11]

View larger $9.99 $7.90 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





sticker SKU: 201129-83442-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Doug Jones | Ron Perlman items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy

Original U.S. Release: April 2, 2004

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hellboy Movie Promotional Sticker. This item was distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the 2004 theatrical release of the film Hellboy.

The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: approx. 4 inches square

Cast: Brian Steele | Doug Jones | Jeffrey Tambor | John Hurt | Karel Roden | Kevin Trainor | Ron Perlman | Rupert Evans | Selma Blair

Directors: Guillermo del Toro

Project Name: Hellboy

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Fantasy | Memorabilia