Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (The Flesh and the Spirit) Movie Tie-In Edition (1963)

$23.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74121-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: Popular Library
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1957
Rating: NR
Details

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Pages: 174
  • Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.5 in
  • Language: English

Cast: Deborah Kerr | Robert Mitchum
Directors: John Huston
Authors: Charles Shaw
Project Name: Heaven Knows Mr. Allison

