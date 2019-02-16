Share Page Support Us
Heaven by Shizuru Seino Volume 1 – Direct Market Exclusive (2007)

Heaven by Shizuru Seino Volume 1 – Direct Market Exclusive (2007)
Heaven by Shizuru Seino Volume 1 – Direct Market Exclusive (2007)
Heaven by Shizuru Seino Volume 1 – Direct Market Exclusive (2007)

$7.99

$2.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77200-1
ISBN-13: 978-1598168167
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Tokyo Pop
Item Release Date: August 7, 2007
Details

When Rinne, an unusual girl who can see ghosts and exorcise them with a paper fan, is saved from becoming a ghost by the school punk who ends up in a coma, she forms a relationships with her rescuer’s disembodied spirit.

Specifications

  • Pages: 200
  • Size: 5 x 1 x 7.5 in


Authors: Shizuru Seino

