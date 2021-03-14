Share Page Support Us
Harold Robbins' Stiletto Blu-ray Edition

Harold Robbins' Stiletto Blu-ray Edition
Blu-ray
Alex Cord (Chosen Survivors), Britt Ekland (The Wicker Man), Patrick O’Neal (The Kremlin Letter) and Roy Scheider (Jaws) co-star in this ultimate spellbinding thriller from Harold Robbins, the creator of The Betsy and The Carpetbaggers. Count Cesare Cardinali (Cord) is a rich jet-setting playboy with a secret life as a professional hitman for the mob. He becomes a human target when he tries to retire, and gets embroiled in an investigation of New York’s mafia kingpin, who had once saved his life. The stellar cast includes Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No), Barbara McNair (The Organization), John Dehner (The Day of the Dolphin), Eduardo Ciannelli (Gunga Din), Lincoln Kilpatrick (The Omega Man), James Tolkan (Back to the Future), Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), Charles Durning (True Confessions), Raul Julia (The Addams Family) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple). Directed by Bernard L. Kowalski (Macho Callahan, Krakatoa: East of Java).

Special Features

  • Brand New 4K Master
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian David Del Valle and Filmmaker David DeCotea
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
  • Runtime: 98 min
