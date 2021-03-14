Harold Robbins’ Stiletto Blu-ray Edition

View larger $24.99

Alex Cord (Chosen Survivors), Britt Ekland (The Wicker Man), Patrick O’Neal (The Kremlin Letter) and Roy Scheider (Jaws) co-star in this ultimate spellbinding thriller from Harold Robbins, the creator of The Betsy and The Carpetbaggers. Count Cesare Cardinali (Cord) is a rich jet-setting playboy with a secret life as a professional hitman for the mob. He becomes a human target when he tries to retire, and gets embroiled in an investigation of New York’s mafia kingpin, who had once saved his life. The stellar cast includes Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No), Barbara McNair (The Organization), John Dehner (The Day of the Dolphin), Eduardo Ciannelli (Gunga Din), Lincoln Kilpatrick (The Omega Man), James Tolkan (Back to the Future), Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), Charles Durning (True Confessions), Raul Julia (The Addams Family) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple). Directed by Bernard L. Kowalski (Macho Callahan, Krakatoa: East of Java).

Special Features

Brand New 4K Master

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian David Del Valle and Filmmaker David DeCotea

Theatrical Trailers

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: A

Audio: DTS Stereo

Runtime: 98 min

