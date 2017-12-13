Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster

$12.98
$8.98
Part No: P3511
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Harley Quinn items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Supervillain Harley Quinn, a.k.a. Harleen Frances Quinzel, appears regularly in DC Comics, primarily Batman titles. The character was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, and first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. Harley Quinn later appeared in Batman comic books, with her first comic book appearance in The Batman Adventures #12 (September 1993).
Harley Quinn is the frequent accomplice and lover of the Joker, whom she met at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, where the Joker was a patient.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Characters: Harley Quinn
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art