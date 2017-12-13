Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Supervillain Harley Quinn, a.k.a. Harleen Frances Quinzel, appears regularly in DC Comics, primarily Batman titles. The character was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, and first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. Harley Quinn later appeared in Batman comic books, with her first comic book appearance in The Batman Adventures #12 (September 1993).

Harley Quinn is the frequent accomplice and lover of the Joker, whom she met at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, where the Joker was a patient.

