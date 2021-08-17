Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Halloween Screen Printed 24×36 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster by Tyler Stout – Grey Matter

Halloween Screen Printed 24×36 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster by Tyler Stout – Grey Matter
View larger
$130.99
$119.97
See Options

1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210817-88427-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Halloween Screen Printed 24×36 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster by Tyler Stout – Grey Matter, Hand-Numbered Timed Regular Edition, Number 1990/2710

Artist Tyler Stout created this epic poster for Grey Matter to celebrate the 1978 John Carpenter-Directed cult classic slasher film, Halloween. It’s obvious Tyler is a huge fan of John Carpenter’s Halloween when you see all of the time and detail that went into making the stunning work of art. This poster captures the essence of Halloween perfectly by blending scenes together and combining them with classic imagery.

Item has very minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in
  • Material: Screen Print - 4/Color on French Speckletone Madero Beach Paper
Explore More...

Related Items

CLUE: Game of Thrones Convention Exclusive Edition Expansion
Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
55 Postcard Lot Rare Cult Cinema Era Grindhouse Theater Marquee Photos Full Set
Don Stroud Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off (1973) Movie Publicity Press Photo [F66]
Event Horizon Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Ennio Morricone Themes: Psycho Deluxe Gatefold Vinyl Compilation (2020)
Barbarella Blu-ray
Claudio Simonetti Demons Soundtrack – Limited Edition Deluxe Collector’s Box Set
Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack Special 2LP Bright Red Vinyl Edition
Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)
PosterSKU: 210817-88427-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.