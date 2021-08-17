View larger $130.99

Halloween Screen Printed 24×36 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster by Tyler Stout – Grey Matter, Hand-Numbered Timed Regular Edition, Number 1990/2710

Artist Tyler Stout created this epic poster for Grey Matter to celebrate the 1978 John Carpenter-Directed cult classic slasher film, Halloween. It’s obvious Tyler is a huge fan of John Carpenter’s Halloween when you see all of the time and detail that went into making the stunning work of art. This poster captures the essence of Halloween perfectly by blending scenes together and combining them with classic imagery.

Item has very minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Size: 24x36 in

Material: Screen Print - 4/Color on French Speckletone Madero Beach Paper

