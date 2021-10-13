Halloween 1-5 + Exclusive Posters + Vinyl Record + Enamel Pin Shout Factory Set

View larger $490.99

THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME.

It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4 and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features.

This special collector’s edition boxed set includes Blu-ray/UHD editions of the Halloween 1 through 5 movies, five limited edition posters, a limited edition enamel pin set via Gutter Garbs, and three exclusive limited edition 7inch red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl LPs via Sacred Bones Records, featuring newly recorded music by John Carpenter and housed in three lavish slipcases.

Special Features

BONUS FEATURES

Halloween (1978) Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace, and Actor Nick Castle

Halloween (1978) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With John Carpenter And Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary With Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, And Nick Castle

"The Night She Came Home" Featurette

"Halloween Unmasked 2000" Featurette

TV Version Additional Scenes

Trailers From Hell – Adam Rifkin On Halloween

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

NBC Broadcast TV Promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

Halloween (1978) Disc Three (BLU-RAY):

Original Blu-ray Color Timing Presentation

Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad

"Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest" Featurette

Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition)

NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (In Standard Definition, 1.33:1)

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour From The Halloween Convention

Halloween II (1981) Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal And Actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock

Halloween II (1981) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal And Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary With Dick Warlock

"The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II" Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Filming Locations

Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters And Lobby Cards Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Teaser Trailer

TV Spots

TV Promo

Radio Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Halloween II (1981) Disc Three (DVD):

Television Cut (In Standard Definition, 1:33:1)

Film Script (DVD-ROM)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982) Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Tom Atkins

NEW "Tricks, Treats And Terror: The Masks Of Halloween III" – An Interview With Justin Mabry Of Trick Or Treat Studios

"Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch" Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Filming Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace

"Make-up From Scratch" – An Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

TV Promo

Radio Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (1988) Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (1988) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary With Dwight H. Little And Justin Beahm

"The Making Of Halloween 4: The Final Cut"

"Back To Basics: The Making Of Halloween 4" – A Two-part Featurette

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (1989) Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks And Author Justin Beahm

Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (1989) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Don Shanks And Justin Beahm

Audio Commentary With Dominique Othenin-Girard, Danielle Harris, And Jeffrey Landman

NEW Long-Lost Alternate Opening Sequence Featuring The Appearance Of Dr. Death

NEW Extra Snippets Of Gore Cut To Obtain An R-Rating

NEW "Of Darkness And Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5" – An Interview With Cinematographer Robert Draper

"Inside Halloween 5"

"Dead Man’s Party – The Making Of Halloween 5" – A Two-part Featurette

"On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage"

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations

Halloween 5 Original Promo

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 15

Runtime: 7.8 hrs.

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

