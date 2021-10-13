Halloween 1-5 + Exclusive Posters + Vinyl Record + Enamel Pin Shout Factory Set

- Cast: Arthur Malet | Brian Andrews | Charles Cyphers | David Kyle | Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Michael Graham | Kyle Richards | Nancy Kyes | Nancy Stephens | Nick Castle | P.J. Soles | Peter Griffith | Robert Phalen | Sandy Johnson | Tony Moran | Will Sandin
- Directors: John Carpenter
- Characters Michael Myers
- Filmography Halloween | Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers | Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers | Halloween II | Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Shout Factory
- Product Release Date: October 5, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Carpenter | Michael Myers
THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME.
It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4 and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features.
This special collector’s edition boxed set includes Blu-ray/UHD editions of the Halloween 1 through 5 movies, five limited edition posters, a limited edition enamel pin set via Gutter Garbs, and three exclusive limited edition 7inch red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl LPs via Sacred Bones Records, featuring newly recorded music by John Carpenter and housed in three lavish slipcases.
Special Features
- BONUS FEATURES
- Halloween (1978) Disc One (4K UHD):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actress Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace, and Actor Nick Castle
- Halloween (1978) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With John Carpenter And Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary With Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, And Nick Castle
- "The Night She Came Home" Featurette
- "Halloween Unmasked 2000" Featurette
- TV Version Additional Scenes
- Trailers From Hell – Adam Rifkin On Halloween
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- NBC Broadcast TV Promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
- Halloween (1978) Disc Three (BLU-RAY):
- Original Blu-ray Color Timing Presentation
- Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad
- "Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest" Featurette
- Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition)
- NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (In Standard Definition, 1.33:1)
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour From The Halloween Convention
- Halloween II (1981) Disc One (4K UHD):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal And Actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock
- Halloween II (1981) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal And Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary With Dick Warlock
- "The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II" Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Filming Locations
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters And Lobby Cards Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Teaser Trailer
- TV Spots
- TV Promo
- Radio Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum
- Halloween II (1981) Disc Three (DVD):
- Television Cut (In Standard Definition, 1:33:1)
- Film Script (DVD-ROM)
- Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982) Disc One (4K UHD):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins
- Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary With Tom Atkins
- NEW "Tricks, Treats And Terror: The Masks Of Halloween III" – An Interview With Justin Mabry Of Trick Or Treat Studios
- "Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch" Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Filming Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace
- "Make-up From Scratch" – An Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- TV Promo
- Radio Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
- Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (1988) Disc One (4K UHD):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm
- Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (1988) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary With Dwight H. Little And Justin Beahm
- "The Making Of Halloween 4: The Final Cut"
- "Back To Basics: The Making Of Halloween 4" – A Two-part Featurette
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
- Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (1989) Disc One (4K UHD):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks And Author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman
- Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (1989) Disc Two (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary With Don Shanks And Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary With Dominique Othenin-Girard, Danielle Harris, And Jeffrey Landman
- NEW Long-Lost Alternate Opening Sequence Featuring The Appearance Of Dr. Death
- NEW Extra Snippets Of Gore Cut To Obtain An R-Rating
- NEW "Of Darkness And Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5" – An Interview With Cinematographer Robert Draper
- "Inside Halloween 5"
- "Dead Man’s Party – The Making Of Halloween 5" – A Two-part Featurette
- "On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage"
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Filming Locations
- Halloween 5 Original Promo
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 15
- Runtime: 7.8 hrs.
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
