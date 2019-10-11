Share Page Support Us
H.P. Lovecraft Limited Edition Bobblehead by Rue Morgue Rippers

H.P. Lovecraft Limited Edition Bobblehead by Rue Morgue Rippers
View larger

$36.95

$34.95


9 in stock


figureSKU: 191011-79374-1
UPC: 760137281894
Part No: RMR002
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: October 15, 2019
Details

Rue Morgue Magazine’s next release in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line is the father of cosmic horror, H.P. Lovecraft. This 7-inch polyresin figure of Lovecraft is limited to 1500 numbered units. Sculpted with incredible accuracy, the H.P. Lovecraft Rue Morgue RIPper will surely please fans worldwide.

Special Features

  • Limited to 1500 units.
  • The second figure in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line.

Specifications

  • Size: 7 in
  • Material: Resin


Subject: H.P. Lovecraft
Filmography: Bride Of Re-Animator | City of the Living Dead | Cthulhu Mansion | Dark Heritage | From Beyond | Necronomicon: Book of Dead | Pulse Pounders | Re-Animator | The Crimson Cult | The Curse | The Dunwich Horror | The Haunted Palace | The House by the Cemetery | The Resurrected | The Shuttered Room | The Testimony of Randolph Carter | The Unnamable | The Unnamable II: The Statement of Randolph Carter

