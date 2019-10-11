H.P. Lovecraft Limited Edition Bobblehead by Rue Morgue Rippers

View larger $36.95 $34.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





figure SKU: 191011-79374-1

UPC: 760137281894

Part No: RMR002

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: H.P. Lovecraft items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Rue Morgue Magazine

Item Release Date: October 15, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rue Morgue Magazine’s next release in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line is the father of cosmic horror, H.P. Lovecraft. This 7-inch polyresin figure of Lovecraft is limited to 1500 numbered units. Sculpted with incredible accuracy, the H.P. Lovecraft Rue Morgue RIPper will surely please fans worldwide.

Special Features

Limited to 1500 units.

The second figure in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line.

Specifications

Size: 7 in

Material: Resin



Subject: H.P. Lovecraft

Filmography: Bride Of Re-Animator | City of the Living Dead | Cthulhu Mansion | Dark Heritage | From Beyond | Necronomicon: Book of Dead | Pulse Pounders | Re-Animator | The Crimson Cult | The Curse | The Dunwich Horror | The Haunted Palace | The House by the Cemetery | The Resurrected | The Shuttered Room | The Testimony of Randolph Carter | The Unnamable | The Unnamable II: The Statement of Randolph Carter

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Monster Movies | Rue Morgue Magazine | Suspense | Thrillers | Toys & Figures