Gwendoline Unrated Director’s Cut (a.k.a. The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik Yak)

DVD SKU: 170425-64652-1

UPC: 891635001001

Part No: SEV1001

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature

Studio: Severin

Original U.S. Release: January 25, 1985

Item Release Date: June 27, 2006

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on the kinky comics that shocked the world, this film is uncut, uncensored, and unrated for the first time ever in America. Video vixen Tawny Kitaen made her movie debut as the virgin adventuress on a provocative odyssey to find her lost father. But even if she can endure the scorching torment of the desert and steamy hungers of the jungle, will she survive her final ordeal at the hands – and more – of the warrior women of Yik Yak?

Brent Huff and French sex kitten Zabou co-star in this erotic cult classic directed by Just Jaeckin (EMMANUELLE, THE STORY OF O), now fully restored from French vault materials and featuring scenes never-before-seen in America!

Extras include audio commentary, sexy Tawny Kitaen photo spread, interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Just Jaeckin

The Last Temptation of Just: Interview with Just Jaeckin

Revealing Tawny Kitaen photo spread for LUI Magazine

Dr. Kinsey interview with 'Sweet Gwendoline' creator John Willie

Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

Language: English, French

Runtime: 106

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 widescreen

Region:

Subtitles: English

Cast: André Julien | Bernadette Lafont | Brent Huff | Jean Rougerie | Stanley Kapoul | Takashi Kawahara | Tawny Kitaen | Vernon Dobtcheff | Zabou Breitman

Directors: Just Jaeckin

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Fantasy | Featured | Mature | Movies & TV | Severin | Throwback Space