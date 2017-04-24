Twitter
Gwendoline Unrated Director’s Cut (a.k.a. The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik Yak)

$29.95

$26.60


4 in stock


DVDSKU: 170425-64652-1
UPC: 891635001001
Part No: SEV1001
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: Severin
Original U.S. Release: January 25, 1985
Item Release Date: June 27, 2006
Rating: NR
Details

Based on the kinky comics that shocked the world, this film is uncut, uncensored, and unrated for the first time ever in America. Video vixen Tawny Kitaen made her movie debut as the virgin adventuress on a provocative odyssey to find her lost father. But even if she can endure the scorching torment of the desert and steamy hungers of the jungle, will she survive her final ordeal at the hands – and more – of the warrior women of Yik Yak?

Brent Huff and French sex kitten Zabou co-star in this erotic cult classic directed by Just Jaeckin (EMMANUELLE, THE STORY OF O), now fully restored from French vault materials and featuring scenes never-before-seen in America!

Extras include audio commentary, sexy Tawny Kitaen photo spread, interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by Just Jaeckin
  • The Last Temptation of Just: Interview with Just Jaeckin
  • Revealing Tawny Kitaen photo spread for LUI Magazine
  • Dr. Kinsey interview with 'Sweet Gwendoline' creator John Willie
  • Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

  • Language: English, French
  • Runtime: 106
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 widescreen
  • Region:
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: André Julien | Bernadette Lafont | Brent Huff | Jean Rougerie | Stanley Kapoul | Takashi Kawahara | Tawny Kitaen | Vernon Dobtcheff | Zabou Breitman
Directors: Just Jaeckin

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Fantasy | Featured | Mature | Movies & TV | Severin | Throwback Space

