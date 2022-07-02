Share Page Support Us
Grande Illusions: The Art and Technique of Special Make-Up Effects from the Films of Tom Savini SIGNED [Y54]

$53.65
$47.90
See Options

1 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 220703-101883-1
ISBN-10: 0911137009
Weight: 2.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Grande Illusions: The Art and Technique of Special Make-Up Effects from the Films of Tom Savini, Autographed by Tom Savini.

The book was signed by Mr. Savini during an appearance at Chiller Theater in 2007, while he was promoting Grindhouse during the film’s theatrical run. He signed the book at a separate table he managed during the convention.

The book has minor cover wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

