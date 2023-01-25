Going Hollywood Hollywood Party MGM Double Feature Disc (1993 Laserdisc) [J62]

- Cast: Bing Crosby | Bobby Watson | Charles Butterworth | Eddie Quillan | Fifi D'Orsay | Jack Pearl | Jimmy Durante | June Clyde | Lupe Velez | Marion Davies | Ned Sparks | Oliver Hardy | Patsy Kelly | Polly Moran | Stan Laurel | Stuart Erwin
- Directors: Allan Dwan | Edmund Goulding | Raoul Walsh | Richard Boleslawski
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Laserdisc
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Studios: MGM
Going Hollywood Hollywood Party MGM Double Feature Disc (1993 Laserdisc).
Sealed and unused, has minor edge wear from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Allan Dwan | Bing Crosby | Bobby Watson | Charles Butterworth | Eddie Quillan | Edmund Goulding | Fifi D'Orsay | Jack Pearl | Jimmy Durante | June Clyde | Lupe Velez | Marion Davies | Ned Sparks | Oliver Hardy | Patsy Kelly | Polly Moran | Raoul Walsh | Richard Boleslawski | Stan Laurel | Stuart Erwin
- Shows / Movies: Going Hollywood
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Companies: MGM
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > Laserdisc | Movies & TV