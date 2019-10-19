Share Page Support Us
Gingerbread Man 1940 Book And Record 45 RPM (1940) [84013]

View larger

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 191019-79450-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Details

Gingerbread Man 1940 Book And Record 45 RPM (1940).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 24
  • Size: 7 in

