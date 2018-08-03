Gigantor The Collection Volume 2 (1964)

$289.99
UPC: 741952665793
Part No: E1EDV6657
ISBN-10: 1417231912
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer's packaging.
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: September 15, 2009
Rating: TV-PG
Details
Gigantor the Space Age Robot is back!
The Final 26 Episodes of the Classic Series Digitally Transferred from the Original 16mm Film.
Premiering in the ‘60s, “Gigantor” blazed a new trail in America for Japanese animation. The influential series was one of the first featuring a giant, heroic robot and was designed with a cinematic sensibility that thrilled and captivated audiences.
When terrorist groups, evil criminals and hostile aliens become too powerful for Earth’s armed forces, the virtually-indestructible robot is built to combat them. Commanded by Jimmy Sparks through a remote control, Gigantor must battle to save the world from a never-ending assault by ruthless villains.
Special Features
- Select audio commentary with director/producer/writer Fred Ladd
- Interview/featurette with Fred Ladd about Gigantor creator Mitsuteru Yokoyama
- Publicity photo gallery
- Gigantor comic book issues 7-12 (DVD-ROM content)
- PLUS 16-page companion guide with episode summaries and archival publicity materials
Condition
Package and discs are in very good shape. Outer box has signs of wear and some bends and creases.
Brand new and still sealed in shrink wrap.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Audio: Mono
- Runtime: 650
- Aspect Ratio: 4x3
Cast: Billie Lou Watt | Gilbert Mack | Peter Fernandez | Ray Owens | Sonia Owens
Project Name: Gigantor
