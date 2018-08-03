Gigantor The Collection Volume 2 (1964)

View larger $289.99 From: $189.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ V1 $189.97 V2 $198.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V1 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V2





V1 SKU: 180803-74838-1

UPC: 741952665793

Part No: E1EDV6657

ISBN-10: 1417231912

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V2 SKU: 180803-74838-2

UPC: 741952665793

Part No: E1EDV6657

ISBN-10: 1417231912

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. (place this statement on display of all). See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180803-74838-1UPC: 741952665793Part No: E1EDV6657ISBN-10: 1417231912Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180803-74838-2UPC: 741952665793Part No: E1EDV6657ISBN-10: 1417231912Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. (place this statement on display of all). See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: E One

Item Release Date: September 15, 2009

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gigantor the Space Age Robot is back!

The Final 26 Episodes of the Classic Series Digitally Transferred from the Original 16mm Film.

Premiering in the ‘60s, “Gigantor” blazed a new trail in America for Japanese animation. The influential series was one of the first featuring a giant, heroic robot and was designed with a cinematic sensibility that thrilled and captivated audiences.

When terrorist groups, evil criminals and hostile aliens become too powerful for Earth’s armed forces, the virtually-indestructible robot is built to combat them. Commanded by Jimmy Sparks through a remote control, Gigantor must battle to save the world from a never-ending assault by ruthless villains.

Special Features

Select audio commentary with director/producer/writer Fred Ladd

Interview/featurette with Fred Ladd about Gigantor creator Mitsuteru Yokoyama

Publicity photo gallery

Gigantor comic book issues 7-12 (DVD-ROM content)

PLUS 16-page companion guide with episode summaries and archival publicity materials

Condition

V1 Package and discs are in very good shape. Outer box has signs of wear and some bends and creases.

V2 Brand new and still sealed in shrink wrap.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Audio: Mono

Runtime: 650

Aspect Ratio: 4x3

Cast: Billie Lou Watt | Gilbert Mack | Peter Fernandez | Ray Owens | Sonia Owens

Project Name: Gigantor

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | DVD | E One | Fantasy | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space