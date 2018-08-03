Share Page Support Us
Gigantor The Collection Volume 1 (1964)

Gigantor The Collection Volume 1 (1964)


$99.99

From: $54.97


1 in stock
V1








1 in stock
V2









V1SKU: 180803-74823-1
UPC: 741952657590
Part No: KOCDV6575
ISBN-10: 1417230940
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.







V2SKU: 180803-74823-2
UPC: 741952657590
Part No: KOCDV6575
ISBN-10: 1417230940
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.









Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: May 5, 2009
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gigantor the Space Age Robot is at your command!

The First 26 Episodes of the Classic Series Digitally Transferred from the Original 16mm Film

Premiering in the ‘60s, “Gigantor” blazed a new trail in America for Japanese animation. The influential series was one of the first featuring a giant, heroic robot and was designed with a cinematic sensibility that thrilled and captivated audiences.

When terrorist groups, evil criminals and hostile aliens become too powerful for Earth’s armed forces, the virtually-indestructible robot is built to combat them. Commanded by Jimmy Sparks through a remote control, Gigantor must battle to save the world from a never-ending assault by ruthless villains.

Special Features

  • Interview with director/producer/writer Fred Ladd
  • Interview with anime historian Fred Patten from Animation World Magazine
  • Select audio commentary with Fred Ladd
  • Gigantor comic book issues 1-6 (DVD-ROM content)
  • PLUS 16-page companion guide with episode summaries and archival publicity materials

Condition

  • V1  Package and discs are in great condition with little signs of wear and a few bends and creases in the outer box. Discs are unused.
  • V2  Package and discs are in very good shape. Outer box has signs of wear and some bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Audio: Mono
  • Runtime: 650
  • Aspect Ratio: 4x3

Cast: Billie Lou Watt | Gilbert Mack | Peter Fernandez | Ray Owens | Sonia Owens
Project Name: Gigantor

