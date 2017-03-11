Twitter
Gerald Brom Signed The Devil’s Rose First Printing Hardcover Illustrated Book with Hand Drawn Sketch


$70.00

$58.00


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 170311-63789-1
UPC: 9780810993532
ISBN-10: 0-8109-9353-8
ISBN-13: 978-0-8109-9353-2
Weight: 1.07 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books | Signed Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Details

This first edition of The Devil’s Rose is signed by artist Gerald Brom, along with a hand drawn sketch by the artist.

From the creator of Plucker comes another illustrated novel, set in Texas and hell. Escapees from hell fill the pages of this book, terrifying and slaying the living as they try to flee their guards from the underworld. Cole, one of the undead, has been sent to reclaim these souls in flight and return them to the fiery depths. But one escaped soul is not like the others: Rath. He in fact wants to return to hell. But why? And why does Cole, a tormented soul from hell strive to capture his fellow mates? It has to do with a woman named Rose, who he did wrong and a pact he made with the devil.

Number of Pages: 128

