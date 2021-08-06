George A. Romero and Stephen King’s Creepshow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score “Sea Algae” Colored Vinyl Edition

Presenting the deluxe score album to George A. Romero and Stephen King’s 1982 horror-anthology classic, CREEPSHOW. Waxwork worked directly with director George Romero and composer John Harrison to produce, for the very first time, the definitive CREEPSHOW film score experience.

In collaboration with composer John Harrison (Day Of The Dead, Tales From The Darkside), Waxwork Records located the original, lost 1982 master tapes in an attic in Pittsburgh. Remixed and remastered for vinyl, CREEPSHOW has never sounded better and features every piece of score music from the classic 1982 film including “Father’s Day”, “The Lonesome Death Of Jordy Verrill”, “The Crate”, “Something To Tide Your Over”, and “They’re Creeping Up On You”.

CREEPSHOW features deluxe packaging with heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jackets with built-in booklet pages, director liner notes from George A. Romero, composer liner notes from John Harrison, the complete score, 180 gram colored vinyl, printed inserts, and artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin.

Special Features

180 Gram "Sea Algae" Colored Vinyl

Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet

Director Liner Notes by George A. Romero

Composer Liner Notes by John Harrison

11x11 inch Art Print

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Playlists

Side A

Prologue

The Creepshow Welcomes You

Henry Is Told The Family Secrets

She Bashed His Head In

Bedelia Arrives

Where’s My Cake? I Want My Cake

Nate Comes Out Of The Grave

Henry Goes Looking

Henry Meets Nate; Henry Gets Crushed

I Got My Cake

Sylvia On A Platter - A Meteor Arrives

Jordy Discovers His Meteor

Jordy Hallucinates And Takes A Bath

From The Farm To The Beach

Get In That Hole, Harry

If You Can Hold Your Breath

Richard Watches Them Drown

From The Beach To The College

Side B

Mike Discovers The Crate

Dex And Mike Move The Crate

Dex And Mike Open The Crate

Mike Meets Fluffy

Henry Leaves Wilma A Note

Wilma Looks Under The Stairs

Wake Up! Wake Up!

Fluffy Eats Wilma

Henry Dumps Fluffy

What Are Friends For?

Bastards

Bugs Start Creeping Up On Pratt

Blackout

The End Of Pratt

Garbage Men Find Billy's Comic Book

Until Next Time

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 180 Gram "Sea Algae" Colored Vinyl

