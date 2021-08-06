- Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bingo O'Malley | Carrie Nye | Christine Forrest | Chuck Aber | David Early | Don Keefer | E.G. Marshall | Ed Harris | Elizabeth Regan | Fritz Weaver | Gaylen Ross | Hal Holbrook | Iva Jean Saraceni | Joe Hill | John Amplas | Jon Lormer | Leslie Nielsen | Nann Mogg | Robert Harper | Stephen King | Ted Danson | Tom Savini | Viveca Lindfors | Warner Shook
- Directors: George A. Romero
- Project Name Creepshow
- Composers John Harrison
- Authors Stephen King
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Book Based | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: November 12, 1982
- Product Release Date: August 6, 2021
- Rating: R
George A. Romero and Stephen King’s Creepshow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score “Sea Algae” Colored Vinyl Edition
Presenting the deluxe score album to George A. Romero and Stephen King’s 1982 horror-anthology classic, CREEPSHOW. Waxwork worked directly with director George Romero and composer John Harrison to produce, for the very first time, the definitive CREEPSHOW film score experience.
In collaboration with composer John Harrison (Day Of The Dead, Tales From The Darkside), Waxwork Records located the original, lost 1982 master tapes in an attic in Pittsburgh. Remixed and remastered for vinyl, CREEPSHOW has never sounded better and features every piece of score music from the classic 1982 film including “Father’s Day”, “The Lonesome Death Of Jordy Verrill”, “The Crate”, “Something To Tide Your Over”, and “They’re Creeping Up On You”.
CREEPSHOW features deluxe packaging with heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jackets with built-in booklet pages, director liner notes from George A. Romero, composer liner notes from John Harrison, the complete score, 180 gram colored vinyl, printed inserts, and artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin.
Special Features
- 180 Gram "Sea Algae" Colored Vinyl
- Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet
- Director Liner Notes by George A. Romero
- Composer Liner Notes by John Harrison
- 11x11 inch Art Print
- Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Playlists
- Side A
- Prologue
- The Creepshow Welcomes You
- Henry Is Told The Family Secrets
- She Bashed His Head In
- Bedelia Arrives
- Where’s My Cake? I Want My Cake
- Nate Comes Out Of The Grave
- Henry Goes Looking
- Henry Meets Nate; Henry Gets Crushed
- I Got My Cake
- Sylvia On A Platter - A Meteor Arrives
- Jordy Discovers His Meteor
- Jordy Hallucinates And Takes A Bath
- From The Farm To The Beach
- Get In That Hole, Harry
- If You Can Hold Your Breath
- Richard Watches Them Drown
- From The Beach To The College
- Side B
- Mike Discovers The Crate
- Dex And Mike Move The Crate
- Dex And Mike Open The Crate
- Mike Meets Fluffy
- Henry Leaves Wilma A Note
- Wilma Looks Under The Stairs
- Wake Up! Wake Up!
- Fluffy Eats Wilma
- Henry Dumps Fluffy
- What Are Friends For?
- Bastards
- Bugs Start Creeping Up On Pratt
- Blackout
- The End Of Pratt
- Garbage Men Find Billy's Comic Book
- Until Next Time
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: 180 Gram "Sea Algae" Colored Vinyl
