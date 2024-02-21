Gene Roddenberry Star Trek: The Motion Picture Bob Peak Poster Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print, William Shatner [R73]

View larger $39.27

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Gene Roddenberry Star Trek: The Motion Picture Artist Bob Peak Movie Poster Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek The Original TV Series stars Leonard Nimoy as Mister Spock, William Shatner as Captain James Tiberius ‘Jim’ Kirk, DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, James Doohan as Scott, Eddie Paskey as Lieutenant Leslie, George Takei as Sulu, Walter Koenig as Chekov, Majel Barrett as Nurse Chapel, John Winston as Lt. Kyle, Paul Baxley, Jay D. Jones, David L. Ross as Galloway, and Grace Lee Whitney as Yeoman Rand.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Directed by Robert Wise and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek: The Motion Picture stars William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, James Doohan as Scotty, George Takei as Sulu, Majel Barrett as Dr. Chapel, Walter Koenig as Chekov, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, Persis Khambatta as Ilia, Stephen Collins, Grace Lee Whitney, Mark Lenard as Klingon Captain, Billy Van Zandt, Roger Aaron Brown, Gary Faga, David Gautreaux, and John Gowans.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.